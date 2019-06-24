Crews dismantle enormous tree that toppled during early morning storms in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - City crews in Nacogdoches found an enormous task ahead of them Monday after a massive tree in Eugenia Sterne Park toppled in the aftermath of storms that morning.
The tree crashed down on top of park fencing and a few benches, but no serious damage was done otherwise.
“We’re trying not to get on the lawn so we don’t mess up anymore than we have to,” said Tommy Stanley Jr., superintendent for Nacogdoches Parks and Recreation. “Hopefully it’ll dry up pretty soon and we can get the big trunk off.”
Strong storms knocked out electricity for thousands of homes and businesses in East Texas.
Stanley said although the tree would take some serious manpower to remove, the city was overall spared during the storm. Tree damage was reported in Oak Grove, but nothing as significant as what happened at Eugenia Sterne Park.
“The wind comes up, like I said, the ground’s so saturated, these big trees that are tall and has a huge canopy, sometimes a little bit of wind catch them and they’ll tip on over,” Stanley said.
