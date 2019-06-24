Crews working to restore power to thousands, remove trees from roads after overnight storms

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Strong storms have knocked out electricity for thousands of homes and businesses in East Texas. Utility crews were dispatched early Monday to restore service.
As of 6:00 a.m., Oncor was reporting 6,012 outages; SWEPCO reported 4,022 customers without electricity; while 2,390 customers were affected in Upshur Rural Electric’s service area. Rusk County Electric reported 367 outages; Sam Houston Electric has 251; Wood County Electric reported 49; and Trinity Valley Electric had reported 871 outages.
The storms also left several areas in East Texas with trees and debris on roadways.
Here is the list of weather related traffic problems as of 6:20 a.m.
- LONGVIEW - Tree down on Bill Owens Parkway between Marshall Avenue and Fairmont Street.
- TYLER - Tree partially blocking the southbound outside lane of US Highway 69 south of FM 2016.
- TYLER - Tree and power lines in roadway have Faulkner Street closed east of Troup Highway.
Wondering when you can expect your power to be restored? Check the maps below.
