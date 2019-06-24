Jasper County sheriff: Home burglarized, car stolen near where police chase ended

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Jasper County home was burglarized, and a car was stolen near where a police chase involving a stolen truck ended in a crash on June 20.
However, Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman said they are still not sure whether the burglary and the car theft were related to the pickup theft even though those crimes happened within 24 hours of the police chase.
According to a story on KJAS.com, the suspect entered a house near where State Highway 63 intersects with FM 2799 and FM 3414. Newman said the suspect took a shower and grabbed a fresh set of clothes and two bottles of water before he or she left. Newman said that the strange thing was that the suspect left guns and money at the home.
These latest crimes occurred in the midst of an ongoing investigation into a series of seven vehicle thefts that occurred in Jasper County last week. Newman said law enforcement is investigating four vehicle thefts that occurred out in the Rayburn Country area of the county and three that occurred in the Jasper city limits.
At least six of the stolen vehicles were pickups.
The KJAS.com story stated that a Jasper police officer spotted one of the stolen trucks on Live Oak Lane and pursued the suspect until he crashed the pickup near where Highway 63 intersects with FM 2799 and FM 3414. The suspect, a man, fled on foot and ran into a nearby wooded area.
