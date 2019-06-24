Keep the rain gear handy. Another good shot of rain and storms on Tuesday afternoon.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The early morning storms have stabilized the atmosphere, which means we will remain dry through the rest of today under a partly cloudy sky.
Another upper level disturbance will combine with daytime heating to generate a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the Piney Woods on Tuesday afternoon. Some of the storms will be strong, containing some heavy downpours, gusty winds, and will be prolific lightning producers, too.
Once we get beyond Tuesday, a weak ridge of high pressure will build out to our west, which will limit our rain and storm coverage in the days to follow. We will not be void of some summer showers and storms, but our odds for getting wet will drop to 20%.
We will keep a 30% chance of widely scattered showers and storms in the forecast through the weekend under partly sunny skies to go along with the warm, humid conditions that often occur this time of year.
