Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office: Man pistol-whipped girlfriend, causing head, facial injuries

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 35-year-old man Saturday night in connection to allegations that he pistol-whipped his girlfriend, causing head and facial injuries.
Malcolm Vaughn Creamer, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. No bond amount has been set for his charge yet.
According to a press release, NCSO deputies were dispatched out to a home in the 6000 block of Highway 21 East. When they got to the scene, they found that the victim, a woman was bleeding from the face and head from injuries she suffered in the assault.
Creamer, the suspect, was found in the back bedroom, and he appeared to be heavily intoxicated, the press release stated. He allegedly told law enforcement that he was sorry for what he had done and explained that he was just drunk.
An investigation revealed that an altercation had started between Creamer and his girlfriend, and the suspect assaulted the victim with a .40 caliber pistol by hitting the victim in the head several times with the weapon,” the press release stated. “The suspect also pointed the weapon at the victim during the assault.”
Creamer was arrested at the scene, and he was taken to the county jail.
