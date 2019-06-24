Nacogdoches ISD board works to finalize lower tax rate following passage of Texas school finance bill

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Independent School District board has crunched its new budget and proposed tax rate, but board members still have plenty of work ahead of them making sure the budget passes.
In early June, Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law one of lawmakers’ biggest achievements this year, a massive overhaul of Texas’ long-beleaguered school finance system. It includes money to give teachers raises, fund free full-day pre-K for eligible 4-year-olds and reduce the amount of money wealthy districts must spend to subsidize poor districts through the state’s recapture program known as “Robin Hood.”
KTRE East Texas News 9′s Donna McCollum spoke with NISD’s chief financial officer about the blanks that still need to be filled before the tax rate is adopted.
