2 Polk County Sheriff’s Office patrol units involved in wreck on SH 146

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two Polk County Sheriff’s Office patrol units collided on State Highway 146 on June 19 when the deputies driving them were responding to a 911 call about a theft in progress.
No one was injured in the crash.
According to a press release East Texas News obtained Monday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash, which occurred just south of Old Tram Road.
The preliminary crash report shows that two PCSO deputies were responding to a call about a theft in progress at about 11 p.m.
“Both vehicles were traveling south on SH 146 when the lead vehicle attempted to make a U-turn,” the press release stated. “The second vehicle took evasive action to the left to avoid a collision and was struck in the passenger side by the lead vehicle.”
The driver of the lead vehicle was identified as Byron Dunaway, 40, of Livingston, and the driver of the second patrol unit was identified as Roper Ellison, 24, also of Livingston, the press release stated.
No one was injured in the crash.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.