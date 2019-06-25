Angelina County commissioners table public forum discussion

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County commissioners have again addressed the issue of adding public forum to commissioners court meetings.
On Tuesday, commissioners were set to discuss and or take action regarding establishing rules, procedure and decorum for public forum.
That agenda item was tabled until commissioners can establish those three areas and study the new law that mandates all governmental bodies “shall allow each member of the public who desires to address the body regarding an item on an agenda for an open meeting of the body to address the body regarding the item at the meeting before or during the body’s consideration of the item.”
Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 2840 into law earlier this year. It goes into effect Sept. 1.
