CEO of Burke set to retire after 29 years

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - After 39 years of service and 29 years as Burke Chief Executive Officer, Susan Rushing is retiring.
The Burke Center provides mental health services to a 12-county region across deep East Texas.
Staff, community and state leaders honored Rushing during her retirement party at the Burke Center in Lufkin.
Rushing was presented with a proclamation and State Representative Trent Ashby also presented her with a flag that was flown over the state capitol.
Rushing said she is thankful for the outpour of support honoring all she has accomplished.
“It marks the end of my career at Burke, but it doesn’t end my care and commitment for the mission of Burke, the people of Burke and the people that we serve. It's a great way to look back and see how far we've come and I realize while I’m being celebrated I didn’t do this by myself,” said Rushing.
Melanie Taylor will serve as deputy CEO and has been with the Burke center for over 30 years.
