Dodging a few downpours as we head into Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will have a 40% chance of late afternoon and early evening storms throughout the Piney Woods before the radar dries up shortly after sunset. Outside of any cooling downpours, it will remain warm and humid under partly cloudy skies.
Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon time frame before waning around sunset.
Once we get into Thursday and Friday, a weak ridge of high pressure will build out to our west, which will limit our rain and storm coverage on those particular days. We will not be void of rain completely, but our odds for getting wet will be at 10 and 20%, respectively. Therefore, look for slightly warmer days, with highs climbing back into the lower 90′s.
As we transition into the weekend, a weak trough will try to scoot around the ridge out west, providing us with a 30% chance of scattered downpours on Saturday and a 40% chance of rain on Sunday and Monday of next week.
Outside of any cooling showers and thunderstorms, it will be warm and muggy under partly sunny skies for the foreseeable future. Overall, we will be in a fairly typical, summertime weather pattern that is par for the course this time of year.
