East Texas Ag News: Brightening up your landscape with summer annuals

EAST TEXAS - If you're looking for ways to brighten up areas of your garden or landscape then June is a great month for setting out colorful summer annuals.
For large areas, agents with the Texas A&M Extension Service in Overton suggest directly seeding zinnias, cosmos or portulacas. Others you can set out now as transplants include marigolds, petunias, dusty millers, Texas bluebells and firebush.
Agents also say you can plant copper plants in any sunny spot and it will turn into a beautiful display this fall.
If you want to add some color to shadier areas then bedding begonias and caladiums are a good option.
