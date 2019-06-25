Fourth of July events blasting across East Texas

Thursday, July 4 - City of Tyler Celebration at Lindsey Park: The City of Tyler will host the annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Lindsey Park, located at 12557 Spur 364 West, on Thursday, July 4. The fun kicks off at 4 p.m. and the fireworks show will begin after dark (around 9:15 p.m.) The park gate, located off of Spur 364, will officially open at 2 p.m. and admission is free. Attendees are asked to arrive early for prime parking. Tyler Transit buses will also be available, running every 25 to 30 minutes to transport attendees from Harvey Hall, 2000 W. Front St., to the park at no charge. The Kids’ Zone and concessions will begin at 4 p.m. and continue until 10 p.m. Live entertainment will include music from the Groove Slaves. Lindsey Park will be closed to the public on July 4 until 2 p.m. Alcohol, smoking and private fireworks are prohibited in the park.