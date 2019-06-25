Fourth of July events blasting across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Independence Day will fall on a Thursday this year but that’s not going to hinder a night of festive fireworks for anyone.
Fireworks shows will be popping off at several locations in East Texas. The common advice for a successful night of viewing is to consider parking and arrive early.
Saturday, June 29 - The Symphony League Celebration in Sulphur Springs: Due to the safety zone needed for the fireworks display some parking areas around the plaza will be closed. This will include the parking lot on the corner of Jefferson Street at Rosemont St. Attached is a diagram showing the safety zone shaded in red and arrows indicating roadways that will be closed. Pedestrian traffic will be allowed in the shaded area till around 8:30 p.m. and then will be closed prior to the fireworks display. Due to the roadways that will be closed we ask that you plan accordingly.
Thursday, July 4 - City of Tyler Celebration at Lindsey Park: The City of Tyler will host the annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Lindsey Park, located at 12557 Spur 364 West, on Thursday, July 4. The fun kicks off at 4 p.m. and the fireworks show will begin after dark (around 9:15 p.m.) The park gate, located off of Spur 364, will officially open at 2 p.m. and admission is free. Attendees are asked to arrive early for prime parking. Tyler Transit buses will also be available, running every 25 to 30 minutes to transport attendees from Harvey Hall, 2000 W. Front St., to the park at no charge. The Kids’ Zone and concessions will begin at 4 p.m. and continue until 10 p.m. Live entertainment will include music from the Groove Slaves. Lindsey Park will be closed to the public on July 4 until 2 p.m. Alcohol, smoking and private fireworks are prohibited in the park.
Thursday, July 4 - City of Kilgore Fourth of July Extravaganza: The Fourth of July Extravaganza will feature food vendors, water slides, kids activities and live music by the Chad Cooke Band in Kilgore City Park.
Thursday, July 4 - Rusk County Old Shiloh Cemetery Annual July 4th Pinic: Located on Texas Highway 315, approximately 7 miles northeast of Mt. Enterprise, families are encouraged to join this celebration. Since the first interment in 1853, families and friends have gathered to enjoy shared picnic lunches at one of the oldest cemeteries in the region. The Old Shiloh Cemetery Association Business meeting will be at 10:00 at the Shiloh Baptist Church, dinner follows at noon.
Thursday, July 4 - Annual Talco Independence Day Fireworks Show: Hosted by the Talco Volunteer Fire Department at the Talco Community Park. Free hot dogs, water and other refreshments will be available beginning around 7:00 p.m. Ceremonies will start around 9:00 p.m. and the fireworks show begins at dark. All activities and all parking are free of charge and first come first serve.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.