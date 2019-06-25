TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This delicious salad is packed with delicious flavors that combine perfectly to make the perfect side for your cookouts this summer.
Greek tomato salad by Mama Steph
Ingredients:
1 pint of cherry or grape tomatoes, washed and cut in half
1/2 of a medium-sized red onion, sliced very thinly (note: I like to “pickle” the onion by soaking the slices in 1/2 cup red wine vinegar for 20 minutes and then draining them prior to use)
1 cucumber, peeled and then sliced into half-rounds
1 cup halved or sliced kalamata olives (sub regular black olives if you don’t find kalamata olives near the pickles)
1/2 to 3/4 cup crumbled Feta (for those who don’t like Feta, use small cubes of fresh mozzarella)
Dressing:
2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar
juice of 1/2 large lemon
teaspoon of dried oregano, or tablespoon of chopped fresh oregano
1/4 cup olive oil
salt and pepper, to taste
Method:
Combine the salad ingredients in large salad bowl, and toss gently. Mix the dressing ingredients in a small bowl, whisking with a fork to combine well. Pour over the salad, and then gently toss to distribute it evenly. Keep refrigerated. Enjoy!
