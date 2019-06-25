EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A warm, muggy start to the day with temperatures in the 70s this morning and light southeasterly winds. This afternoon, another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could produce some heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s today. Any rain that develops this afternoon, will diminish shortly after sunset with partly cloudy skies into tomorrow morning. A light breeze tomorrow and temperatures reaching the upper 80s by afternoon. Tomorrow also bring another chance for a few more afternoon showers and thundershowers. Slight chances for rain will stick around Thursday and Friday, but with fewer showers and more sunshine, temperatures will warm back into the lower 90s at the end of the work week. Warm and humid this weekend with slight chances of rain Saturday and increasing chances for rain Sunday.