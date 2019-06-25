Onalaska police chief: Man kicked officer in nose, chin, chest while resisting arrest

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Onalaska police officers arrested a 28-year-old man after he allegedly ran from law enforcement during a warrant service visit and then kicked an officer in the nose, chin, and chest when they tried to arrest him.
Two other men were arrested at the scene as well.
John Lance Beard, of Onalaska, is still being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of assault of a peace officer, evading arrest, resisting arrest, and parole violation. He also has two capias pro-fine charges.
Beard’s collective bail amount was set at $9,000.
Onalaska Police Chief John Maddox said OPD officers went to a house in the 300 block of Rainforest Road to serve blue warrants that had been issued by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on three men.
Beard and Tyler Dean Warren, 31, of Livingston, both fled from the officers, and one man surrendered to police. The Onalaska PD officers were quickly able to track Warren down. Beard hid from them, Maddox said.
Maddox said when the officers found Beard and tried to take him into custody, he kicked one of them in the nose, chin, and chest. After a brief struggle, the OPD officers were able to get Beard under control, and they arrested him.
Warren was charged with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, evading arrest, and motion to revoke probation. His collective bond amount was set at $17,000.
The third man at the house was identified as Rickey Gene Holliman, 51, of Onalaska. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. No bond amount was set for his charge.
