Registered sex offender arrested again for sex assualt of child

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A registered sex offender was arrested again for sexual assault of a child.
Angelina County jail records indicate Tommy Dwayne Parker, 44, was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child. According to the affidavit, he was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor on June 3.
The affidavit also states Parker had previously been convicted for indecency with a child sexual contact. Parker is also a registered sex offender and was out on bond.
Parker was arrested on June 21 and booked into the Angelina County jail.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.