VIDEO: Oklahoma woman allegedly shoots at, sets home on fire

The fire department said during their investigation while questioning witnesses, fire investigators discovered that there was an on-going conflict between neighbors of the house of origin and another neighbor. A video surveillance system was noticed on a nearby residence and investigators asked the homeowner if they could view the video footage to determine if anyone was seen near the house at the time of the fire. The homeowner eventually gave consent for investigators to take her password-secured video recorder. With the assistance of the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Computer Forensic Division, investigators were able to retrieve video from the surveillance system recorder showing that the fire was intentionally set.