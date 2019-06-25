Jury indicts 19-year-old man on capital murder charge after victim found along Laird Hill roadway

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - After a body was found in the Laird Hill community in Rusk County on March 29, a 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with capital murder, according to the sheriff’s office. That man has now been indicted by a Grand Jury.
Dylan Page Rachal, 19, of Overton, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on March 30, and his case will go to trial following the Grand Jury’s indictment.
Rusk County deputies investigated after a body was found in the 1800 block of County Road 156 in the Laird Hill community. During the investigation, the deputies found evidence that indicated the death was a homicide. The victim has not been identified.
“Leads developed during the investigation by Rusk County Sheriff’s Office officials resulted in two evidentiary search warrants being executed in both Rusk and Gregg counties,” a March press release stated.
No word yet on when the trial for Rachal will take place.
Related:
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.