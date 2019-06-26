Crime Stoppers asking for help identifying suspects in Lufkin robbery

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help identifying suspects in a robbery that occurred at a Lufkin insurance agency.
According to Crime Stoppers, Lufkin police continue to investigate the May 11 robbery of Remco Insurance.
The robber, armed with a handgun, stole cash and then zip-tied the lone employee’s hands behind her back, put tape over her mouth, and left her face down on the floor.
Investigators say a maroon, extended-cab Ford F-150 picked up the robber, and officers found images of a similar vehicle at a nearby store shortly after the robbery. Crime Stoppers saidthat truck was occupied by two, unidentified men.
If you can identify the robber or the men from the maroon truck, submit a tip through Crime Stoppers’ website website (639TIPS.com), download Crime Stoppers’ app (639tips.com/app), or call (936) 639-TIPS.
