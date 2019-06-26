DPS identifies 2nd person who died in fiery Polk County wreck in April

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man who died in a fiery two-vehicle crash on State Highway 190 near Livingston that claimed the lives of two people on April 28 has been identified.
Trooper David Hendry, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety said Wednesday that the completed crash report for the wreck indicates that the driver of the vehicle that caught fire has been identified as Ray Elvis Battise, of Livingston. The crash report was completed on June 7.
The wreck occurred about five miles east of Livingston.
According to a press release, a preliminary crash report shows that at about 3:15 a.m. on April 28, Alton Kimes, 40, of Livingston, was driving a 2015 Dodge pickup west on SH 190. For unknown reasons, he crossed over the center of the road and struck an eastbound Cadillac pickup head-on, causing it to catch fire and burn.
A Polk County justice of the peace pronounced Kimes dead at the scene of the wreck. Naomi Moody, a passenger in Kimes’ vehicle was taken to CH St. Luke’s Hospital in Livingston and later airlifted to the Conroe Regional Medical Center via a medical helicopter.
Battise was also pronounced dead at the scene. However, at the time, the DPS troopers who investigated the wreck were unable to determine his identity.
