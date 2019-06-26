East Texas Ag News: Tips on livestock branding

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We're looking at what you should think about before you brand your livestock.
This is from the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service office in Overton.
Branding livestock is often used as a form of individual identification to prevent cattle theft. We’re told you should keep in mind the size and placement of brands.
Both fire and freeze brands should be placed in an area that reducing the amount of hide that is not suitable for use in leather manufacturing.
This includes placing brands on the forearm or the lower portion of the shoulder. You could also place it on the hip towards the tail-head or on the lower portion of the rear leg.
