Father of 3-year-old Sherin Mathews sentenced to life in prison for her death

DALLAS, TEXAS (KLTV) - A Texas man received a life sentence Wednesday on charges that he murdered his daughter.
According to KDFW, Wesley Mathews was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to injury of a child by omission. He did this to avoid a capital murder charge, KDFW says.
Mathews claimed that his adopted daughter Sherin, 3, who had special needs, died after choking on milk back in October 2017.
An arrest affidavit revealed that 37-year-old Wesley Mathews ordered Sherin Mathews to stand next to a tree near their home in the Dallas suburb of Richardson about 3 a.m. on a Saturday. He said he went outside about 15 minutes later to check on her, but Sherin was gone.
Authorities say the father didn’t notify police that his daughter was “missing” until about five hours later. Authorities say the father was arrested on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child.
According to testimony in court this week, Mathews said he patted her back and tried to give her CPR, but said he never woke up his wife, who is a registered nurse, for help.
Mathews was asked by the defense in court June 25 what he could have done differently the night of Sherin’s death. He said he thinks performing CPR was the right step, but that he was just too tired, and there was “no one around to help.”
KDFW also reported that in court, a prosecutor told Mathews that he had treated his daughter’s body like trash, placing it in a plastic bag and loading her into the back of his car with some trash. He then left her body in a culvert, the prosecutor said.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.