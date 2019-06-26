Lower rain chances to round out the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will have a 30% chance of late afternoon and early evening storms throughout the Piney Woods before the radar dries up shortly after sunset. Outside of any cooling downpours, it will remain warm and humid under partly cloudy skies.
A weak ridge of high pressure will build out to our west, which will limit our rain and storm coverage on Thursday and Friday. We will not be void of rain completely, but our odds for getting wet will be at 20%, meaning most of us will stay dry. Therefore, look for slightly warmer days, with highs climbing back into the lower 90′s.
As we transition into the weekend, a weak trough will move in our direction, providing us with a 40% chance of scattered downpours on both Saturday and Sunday. That means you may have to run for cover and dodge some of these downpours this weekend.
The daily downpours will continue through next week with a modest 30-40% chance of rain in play each day leading up to the Fourth of July holiday.
Outside of any cooling showers and thunderstorms, it will be warm and muggy under partly sunny skies for the foreseeable future. Overall, we will be in a fairly typical, summertime weather pattern that is par for the course this time of year.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.