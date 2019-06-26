Lufkin police: Man claimed he was shot in chest during run-in with 2 masked men

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A man who drove himself to the hospital told police that he had been shot in an encounter with two men with blue bandannas over their faces late Tuesday night.
According to a Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, the victim has been identified as 25-year-old Taurus Roberson.
At 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, Robeson walked into a Lufkin emergency room and told the medical staff that he had been shot in the chest, the press release stated.
“He had driven himself to the hospital and left his vehicle parked outside the ER entrance,” Pebsworth said. “Officers arriving at the hospital noticed there were bullet holes in Roberson’s Dodge Challenger.”
Roberson told Lufkin PD officers that he had been contacted by someone via Snapchat. The person said he or she wanted to meet Roberson in “Lufkin Land," which is the neighborhood off of Paul Avenue inside Loop 287, Pebsworth said.
Roberson allegedly left his home at about 11:35 p.m. to meet the person. Although he couldn’t remember the exact location, Roberson said two men started shooting at him once he arrived, Pebsworth said.
“He described them as ‘light skinned’, wearing blue bandannas over their faces," Pebsworth said.
The Lufkin PD spokeswoman said Roberson is expected to recover from his injuries.
“This incident remains under investigation,” Pebsworth said. “Anyone with information is asked to call the Department at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.”
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.