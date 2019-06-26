Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It will be a blend of clouds and sun for this afternoon with a chance we could see a few showers in the later afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s. Tomorrow it looks like we will remain relatively clear throughout the day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 90s. For Friday, we will be mostly sunny until the evening when we could see a few showers move in. For the weekend, any outdoor plans during the day that you may have look to be safe but afternoon plans will need a plan B just in case. It looks like we could start to see stronger showers and possibly even a few isolated thundershowers move in during the afternoon and evening hours this the weekend. To start off next work week we will keep those rain chances and see mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s.