AAA: Gas price average increases as record number of drivers hit the road for Fourth of July

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - For the first time since the middle of April, the Texas statewide gas price average increased week-to-week, and just as East Texans get into the swing of summer.
According to a AAA Texas report, the increase was reported just as a record-breaking 3 million Texans hit the road for the Fourth of July holiday.
AAA Texas reports the state average is at $2.39 per gallon, 30 cents less than the national average. Prices are up about 2 cents compared to this time last week, but still 26 cents less since this time last year; that means drivers will still be saving money at the pumps this year.
AAA Texas added that drivers will have to contend with the other 3 million drivers traveling the week of July 4. National travel is expected to increase 4.1 percent over last year, with almost 2 million people planning road trips and other vacations to celebrate Independence Day.
To view the entire Texas and U.S. Independence Day travel forecast by AAA, click here.
Motorist can find current gas prices along your route with the free and revamped AAA app for Apple and Android.
