Affidavit: Armed man walked into Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, claimed to be Texas Ranger

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 39-year-old man Wednesday in connection to allegations that he walked into the Law Enforcement Center and claimed that he was a Texas Ranger.
Ford Truitt Cummings, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a third-degree felony impersonating a public servant charge. His bond amount has been set at $15,000.
According to the arrest affidavit, Cummings showed up at LEC and asked to speak with Sheriff Jason Bridges after he identified himself as a Texas Ranger.
A press release stated that Bridges went to talk to Cummings and noticed that he had a Glock pistol holstered on his side. However, Cummings was allegedly not displaying any type of badge.
“Sheriff Bridges did not recognize the subject who was posing as a police officer,” the press release stated.
Cummings then allegedly said that he wanted the sheriff’s office to return a weapon that had been previously seized from him.
“Sheriff Bridges continued to speak with him,” the press release stated. “The subject was adamant that he was a Texas Ranger and was employed with the Texas Department of Public Safety as a peace officer. The subject had no credentials upon him verifying he was a peace officer and a quick check of his name revealed that he was not.”
At that point, Bridges took the .40-caliber Glock from Cummings. He was then taken into custody and booked into the county jail on an impersonating a public servant charge, the press release stated.
Cummings was arrested in 2012 by Sheriff Deputies when he entered the lobby of the jail carrying a loaded firearm on his side and claimed he was with the DEA,” the press release stated. “Cummings was requesting the jail to release a prisoner to him at that time.”
