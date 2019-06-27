BREAKING: SFA men set to play Duke in non-conference play in 2019-2020 season

SFA's showdown with the Blue Devils in Cameron Indoor Stadium marks just the fourth meeting between the 'Jacks and an ACC institution. It's also SFA's second regular season encounter with an ACC foe in as many seasons after the 'Jacks took on Miami early in the 2018-19 campaign. Other previous bouts with ACC adversaries for SFA include a showdown with Syracuse in the opening round of the 2009 NCAA Tournament and a battle with Notre Dame in the second round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament.