Dodging summer showers and thunderstorms in the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The summer storms we saw bubble up this afternoon will be waning once the sun gets beyond the western horizon and we lose the heating of the day.
Friday will be warm and muggy with a 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms and highs in the lower 90′s.
As we transition into the weekend, a trough of low pressure will rotate through our part of the state, providing us with a 40% chance of scattered downpours on both Saturday and Sunday. That means you may have to run for cover and dodge some of these downpours this weekend.
The daily downpours will continue through next week as a deep, southerly flow will keep a modest 30-40% chance of rain in play each day leading up to the Fourth of July holiday.
Outside of any cooling showers and thunderstorms, it will be warm and muggy under partly sunny skies for the foreseeable future. Overall, we will be in a fairly typical, summertime weather pattern that is par for the course this time of year.
