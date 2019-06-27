Kurth Memorial Library to host ‘dinosaur dig’ for kids

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Kids at Kurth Memorial Library will be able to explore a simulated archaeological dig to find fake dinosaur bones.
The dig is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 28.
Prep work is happening today. A 16-year-old volunteer is helping with the setup among other staff members.
The library hosted the dig site in 2011, 2014 and this year.
Sand was brought into the library to create a dig site where numerous simulated fossils are buried.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.