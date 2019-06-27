Local first responders and parents respond to safety seat belt covers created by Australia mother

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -Daniel Baxter’s two sons Jackson and James both are death and wear cochlear implants.
After learning about Natalie Bell, from Victoria Australia, who created a seat belt cover to alert authorities to children’s health issues and disabilities for her daughter who also has a cochlear implant, Baxter said he and his wife would make a purchase to help protect their kids.
“In the event of like a car accident any heavy impact is going to make that fly off in the event of a car accident or if they got lost and emergency personnel showed up then it would be hard to communicate with them,” said Baxter.
The seat belt cover shows in writing that bells daughter is deaf, and she Is not able to receive an MRI.
“Before they have an MRI they have to have the magnet surgically removed. It’s a minor procedure but it’s something that the physician would be aware before they have an MRI,” said Baxter.
Deaven Fussell, paramedic with Acadian Ambulance Services said he has been in similar emergency situations with adults and children with medical disabilities.
“We did our thorough assessment and we noticed that the patient had a wristlet that said type one diabetic and that automatically led us to check their blood sugar, let’s do this, let’s follow our steps and by the time we got to the hospital I was having a full conversation with the patient through the wristlet,” said Fussell.
Fussell said having a visible seat cover with detailed information of medical history would better serve emergency responders and help them provide the proper care.
“Because we run across a lot of children they are young they are 2 to 3 years old, they can’t really speak or communicate as it is so they wouldn’t be able to tell me hey I’m autistic, I’m death,” said Fussell.
To purchase a seat cover you may click here for more information.
