Louisiana mayor arrested following special meeting

MANY, La (KSLA) - A special meeting ended with the mayor of Many leaving in handcuffs Thursday.
Mayor Kenneth A. Freeman was taken into police custody by Assistant Police Chief Dewayne Brumley.
Freeman was under investigation for a prior incident which left him charged with speeding (48 mph in a 35-mph zone), resisting arrest by flight and disobeying a stop sign, according to Brumley and booking records.
Freeman was taken to the Sabine Parish Detention Center.
He has since been released on bond.
His bonds totaled $1,667.
The reason for the special meeting was to consider changing an ordnance on how the town would choose its next police chief, more specifically to turn the elective position into an appointed position.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for further details.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.