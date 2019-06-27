Lufkin church to host luncheon honoring law enforcement, first responders in community

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin church plans to honor law enforcement officers and first responders with a special luncheon Sunday in their honor.
Organizers with Greater Love Tabernacle Church said they wanted to honor all law enforcement, first responders, and emergency personnel for their daily sacrifices. Sunday’s service will also include guest speakers, and a special sermon highlighting why this is type of appreciation is important.
“First of all, we highly esteem our officers; they’re here to protect and to serve,” said Pastor Ronnie Frankens. “They’re ordained by God, which I will bring out in my message on Sunday. God chose this method to help America and around the world.”
The appreciation luncheon begins Sunday, June 30 at 10 a.m. with church service; a BBQ luncheon will follow.
