2 men indicted for robbing victim trying to buy phone in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County grand jury has indicted two men accused of robbing a person at gunpoint after he went to meet someone to buy a cellphone.
Malcolm Jamal Walton, 29, and Zachary Wayne Hagler, 20, have both been indicted on the charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Their bonds have been set at $250,000 each.
According to the Lufkin Police Department, the two men were arrested on April 2 after a man reported he was robbed at gunpoint when he went to meet someone to buy a cell phone.
The police reported the victim was supposed to meet someone outside the Cinemark Theater. When the man arrived at the location he found two men waiting for him. One of the men pulled out a gun and they took his cash before fleeing the scene in a dark-colored truck.
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office later stopped the vehicle U.S. Highway 59 North and the two men were taken into custody.
