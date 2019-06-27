Nacogdoches law agencies arrest 3, seize meth, fraudulent checks, stolen gift cards

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - According to the Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Department, they and the Nacogdoches Police Department conducted an undercover operation that led to three felony arrests along with the seizure of methamphetamine and fraudulent checks.
Sheriff investigators said they observed a pick-up truck that was suspected of being involved in frequent narcotics sales leaving a residence. Investigators followed the vehicle into town and requested the assistance from the street crimes unit with NPD to stop the vehicle. Officers obtained probable cause to stop the white Chevrolet pickup truck that was occupied by three adults in the 700 block of N.W. Stallings Drive.
Sheriff investigators said they joined NPD officers on the traffic stop and officers observed narcotics in plain view. A search of the vehicle was conducted because they had probable cause. Officers located 20 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 60 grams of a simulated substance and over 100 fraudulent checks inside the vehicle. Stolen gift cards along with personal banking information of other individuals were found inside the vehicle.
Samuel Davis Hale, 32, from Nacogdoches, Timothy Dewayne Pina, 38, and Vanessa Nichole Smith, 34, both from Lufkin, were arrested at the scene.
Hale and Pina were both charged with Manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, a 1st degree felony, Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information a 3rd degree felony and Possession with intent to deliver a simulated controlled substance a state jail felony. Bond was set on both men at $70,000.
Vanessa Smith was charged with an outstanding warrant from Parole. Smith has pending charges as well.
