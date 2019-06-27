Nacogdoches youngster starts tadpole business

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Brigg Husband says catching tadpoles is better than being on a video game all day.
“There’s one, right there,” points out Brigg, who is 7, when he spots a tadpole in a trough full of stagnant water.
The soon-to-be second grader is quick to wrangle up a bowl full of tadpoles.
"This is what I put them in to ship to people," said Brigg while holding up a plastic bowl.
‘Ship tadpoles to people’ may be odd, but it’s the goal in Brigg's 7-year-old mind.
“I’m only selling chicken eggs. And I wanted to make some more money, so I started to sell tadpoles,” is Brigg’s logical explanation for the business venture.
So, what can a dad say when a son comes up with such an idea?
"It's a good idea. You never know what people may buy," said Mike Husband, a very patient and encouraging father.
"That's some nasty looking water there," says a recording of Brad Bailey while looking at a dozen tadpoles swimming in some cloudy water.
Bailey, so far, is Brigg's first and only customer. Of course, Mom catches the transaction on a cell phone.
“You have to give them oxygen. They do eat mosquito larvae and you have to keep them in stagnant water,” instructs Brigg to the tadpoles’ new owner.
Bailey pays the lad five dollars, but adds a tip of the same amount because, “you’re such a good salesman,” said Bailey to Brigg.
The tadpoles come from a drainage ditch. From there Brigg deposits his catch in a trough that holds, “billions,” said Brigg.
But really, what's the one and only customer, so far, do with tadpoles?
"Feed them to his iguana,” Brigg explains. When asked if that makes him sad, Brigg responds in a very matter of fact manner, “Well, no, they’re his.”
The attitude of a true businessman in the making. Brigg is learning young. He goes to work with his dad on some days, and rides in a big truck. But once home, he hops on over to his own businesses. Tadpoles, like Brigg, grow up fast.
"It takes a week to turn into a frog," informs Brigg.
Brigg’s parents know buyers are apt to make a purchase to humor their son’s ambition. They are thankful, as they encourage all sorts of activities to keep their son from being on video games all day.
