Political analyst Greta Van Susteren joins Good Morning East Texas Thursday for debate recap

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - On Wednesday night, 10 democrats participated in the first Democratic debate as they begin seek the democratic nomination for the presidential primary leading up to the 2020 election. Topics in the debate ranged from the economy, climate change, and equal pay between the sexes.
Gray TV Chief Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren will share her take on the debate Thursday morning on Good Morning East Texas. She will also tell you what to watch for in the second round of debates when Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will be on the stage with eight other participants.
Participating in the first round debate were:
Cory Booker
Bill de Blasio
Julian Castro
John Delaney
Tulsi Gabbard
Jay Inslee
Amy Klobuchar
Beto O’Rourke
Tim Ryan
Elizabeth Warren
A second debate will take place on Thursday night with the remaining ten hopefuls, a lineup which includes Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Bernie Sanders.
