Proper tree maintenance could reduce property damage during storms

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Many East Texans have dealt with falling trees over the past few months and many are still dealing with damage and debris.
Saturated soil and storms packing strong winds are said to be the culprits. But tree experts say there are some telling signs to watch for before that tree in your yard comes crashing down.
It was a familiar sound Thursday on Pinedale Place in Tyler as crews worked to cut and remove tree debris. “We are so busy," said arborist Gage Gandy.
In the more than 30 years that Glenn's Tree Service has existed, Gandy said this year has been their busiest.
“So right here, this tree had a rotten spot in the trunk over here,” he said.
They were working to clean up a large tree limb snapped off by strong winds.
“If the people would have trimmed the limb off in the beginning, it could have been prevented,” Gandy said.
He said all the rain this year has increased the moisture level in the soil. Pair that with the storms we’ve had, and you get fallen trees and snapped limbs.
But, there are steps you can take to limit the chances of finding yourself in a situation like this.
“Thing about trees, especially in East Texas, we have a lot of older Oak trees,” Gandy said. “And if these trees aren't raised up and a lot of the weight isn't taken off, the weight distributes the way the tree is growing."
Maintaining the trees in your yard is the key to avoiding trouble.
"You have to trim your trees properly because if you don’t, you have issues that we’re involved in today,” he said.
It’s also important to watch for decay. Symptoms include cavities, loose or missing bark, weak branch attachment, and a significant lean.
Gage said it’s also important to be mindful of where you plant new trees.
"I do not recommend planting it right next to your house. I would stay anywhere from 40 to 50 feet away, because the root system is just as wide as the limbs are,” he said.
Gage says if they have to cut down a tree, they will. Although he prefers to first try saving the tree.
