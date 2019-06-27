Registered sex offender bond set at $1 million

Tommy Dwayne Parker (Source: Angelina County jail records)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | June 27, 2019

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) -Tommy Dwayne Parker, 44, was indicted for two counts of indecency with a child and his bond is set at $1,000,000.

The indictment states the offense occurred July 15 of last year.

Parker had previously been convicted for indecency with a child. Parker is a registered sex offender and was out on bond at the time of the arrest on June 21 when he was booked into the Angelina County jail.

