Registered sex offender bond set at $1 million

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) -Tommy Dwayne Parker, 44, was indicted for two counts of indecency with a child and his bond is set at $1,000,000.
The indictment states the offense occurred July 15 of last year.
Parker had previously been convicted for indecency with a child. Parker is a registered sex offender and was out on bond at the time of the arrest on June 21 when he was booked into the Angelina County jail.
Previous story: Registered sex offender arrested again for sex assualt of child
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.