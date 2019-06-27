SFA Planetarium explains the workings of our universe in deep space summer series

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Young children have the opportunity to learn about the workings of our universe in animated fashion, thanks to the Stephen F Austin State University’s Planetarium summer series.
Every year, the planetarium invites kids to watch a number of films that explore our planet, galaxy, and universe.
“This is an engaging and fun show that introduces children to the wonders of stars and planets,” said Ed Michaels, planetarium director.
To learn more, view the schedule or make a reservation, visit planetarium.sfasu.edu/home.
