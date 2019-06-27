Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A warm day in East Texas with highs nearing 90 degrees and a calm south wind. Another round of showers and isolated thunderstorms possible this afternoon but should quiet down by the evening hours once we start to lose our daytime heating. A bit more sunshine tomorrow than what we’ll see today as we warm into the lower 90s. There is still a chance for a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon, although we’ll likely see less rain than what we’ll see today. Increasing chances for rain on Saturday as a possible disturbance tracks into East Texas during the early morning hours, with on and off showers and storms possible throughout the day. As we head into Sunday, the “summer pattern” continues with afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms possible throughout the remainder of the 7 day period. Morning lows will be muggy in the lower 70s and afternoon highs will range in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a fair mix of sunshine and clouds.