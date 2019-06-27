Warrant: Lufkin woman got drunk at bar, shot at man who drove her home

ANGELINA COUNTY, TEXAS (KTRE) - An East Texas woman is facing jail time after she allegedly became intoxicated at a bar and fired shots at a man who drove her home.
Tameka Stripling, of Lufkin, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
According to a probable cause warrant, at about 12:45 a.m. on May 31, officers responded to a shots-fired call in Lufkin.
The caller told a dispatcher they could hear a man and woman arguing and heard the sound of four shots.
When an officer arrived, the officer found the man walking down a road. The man - whose identity has not been released - told the officer that Stripling, had begun shooting at him following a confrontation.
The document alleges that earlier in the evening the two were at a bar on Keltys Street when he saw Stripling.
“(He) ... stated that he knew her and could tell she was intoxicated so he tried to find someone to take her home. (He) ... advised that he ended up leaving his vehicle at the bar and drove Mrs. Stripling to her residence ...” the document reads.
When a relative failed to show up to provide him transport from Stripling’s home, she offered to drive him back.
The document alleges that when he declined and took her keys, she went inside to retrieve a handgun and began shooting at him. He also told an officer she thought the incident was funny and told him to “keep dancing.”
Officers questioned Stripling, who denied being driven home by the man. She said he was behaving aggressively toward her during an argument outside the home.
The warrant says, "Tameka advised she had ‘No Trespassing’ signs in her yard, that she had the ‘right to bear arms’ and felt that (the man) ... was trespassing. ... (The officer) then asked Tameka why she smelled like the odor of bleach. Tameka replied by saying, ‘Because I shot the gun and I wanted to wash it off.’ "
Officers were later able to match the gun with the shell casings on the ground.
Stripling was arrested on June 26 and bonded out later that day.
