Avocado corn salad by Bear Creek Smokehouse

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This salad has it all; cool, crisp sweet corn, salty bacon, smooth avocado and a twist of lime. Just try to stop eating it!
Avocado Corn Salad
5 Slices Bear Creek Bacon chopped
6-8 large ears of corn shucked, grilled and removed from cob. (2-15 oz cans of Fire Roasted corn drained may be substituted here)
2 cups cherry tomatoes
1/4 c finely chopped cilantro
2 cloves minced garlic
1/4 c fresh lime juice
2 avocados chopped
1 small purple onion chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
Place all of the above ingredients in a large bowl and toss well. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
