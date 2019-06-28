Brookshire Brothers presents checks in honor of injured Lufkin police officer

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Brookshire Brothers Grocery Company has made a donation in honor of a Lufkin police officer who was struck by a vehicle in May.
Members of the Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation gathered Friday morning at the Gaslight location on Frank Street to present the checks totaling almost $15,000.
The Lufkin-based grocer took donations at all of their Angelina County stores for the past month in order to help officer Seth Thompson.
Customers had the opportunity make a $1, $5 or $10 donation at the register. Those donations added up to $7,150 for Thompson and his family.
The Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation matched those donations and presented a second check to the Lufkin Police Officer’s Association.
On May 4, Thompson was working a minor wreck on Timberland Drive. The vehicles involved in that wreck pulled into the Cox Muffler parking lot. Minutes later, a secondary wreck happened, injuring Thompson.
The dash cam video shows what appears to be a white SUV crossing lanes of traffic and entering a parking lot before hitting the Lufkin police vehicle. Body-cam video also shows the impact from Thompson’s point of view.
The vehicle fled the scene. Nakishia Samuel, 40, was charged in that collision after turning herself into police.
