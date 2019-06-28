East Texas Ag News: Pine straw great mulch for flower beds and gardens

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Many people use the summer months to move into new homes, and many times the homes they’re moving into have pine straw that was used as mulch around flower beds and garden areas.
Agents with the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service in Angelina County are trying to squash the misconception that pine straw isn’t a good mulch. They add that unlike bark, pine straw doesn’t float away in heavy rain and it also won’t blow away in heavy winds.
Since it’s organic, all natural, and readily available for people with access to pine trees they say it makes a great mulch.
