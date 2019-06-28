Exotic reptiles and pet show coming to Longview Exhibit Building

Food trucks will be set up both days. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. One-day passes are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-12 years old, Two-day passes are $15 for adults and $8 for children 5-12 years old. Admission is free for children 4 years old and younger.