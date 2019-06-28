Exotic reptiles and pet show coming to Longview Exhibit Building

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Scaly and exotic animals will fill the Longview Exhibit Building this weekend.
Organizers spent Friday setting up for the H.E.R.P.S. Exotic Reptiles and Pet Show that runs Saturday, June 29 through Sunday, June 30.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet some of the top breeders from all over the country and see the thousands of reptiles, amphibians, feeders, invertebrates, supplies, and more that will be available for purchase.
There will be an educational section for kids and adults to get up close and personal with some of the most exotic animals on the planet.
Food trucks will be set up both days. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. One-day passes are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-12 years old, Two-day passes are $15 for adults and $8 for children 5-12 years old. Admission is free for children 4 years old and younger.
Tickets are available at the door or online.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.