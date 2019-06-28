Investigation confirms Nacogdoches County fire which killed 3 started on porch

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TEXAS (KTRE) - The cause of a fire which killed three people in February has been ruled as “undetermined," according to a state fire marshal’s report.
The mobile home fire in the 200 block of Andy Lane claimed the lives of Cecilia Watkins, 58, Mary Bates, 61, and Malerie Corman, 14.
The report, which KTRE obtained through a public information request, states the fire started on the front porch.
“Upon conclusion of the origin and cause examination the cause of the fire was classified as UNDETERMINED,” the report states.
According to a February press release from the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched out to the home on Andy Lane shortly after 6 a.m. on Feb. 13. When NCSO deputies got to the scene, they saw that the front portion of the mobile home was on fire.
Fire crews from area fire departments arrived on the scene a short time later, and they breached a door on the side of the home. Firefighters and NCSO deputies found three people in a room and pulled them out of the home.
The press release stated heat lamps were on the front porch for animals.
