Judge sentences Lufkin woman convicted in daughter’s death to 8 years for violating probation

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County judge has sentenced a Lufkin mother, who was convicted in connection with her daughter’s drowning death, to serve eight years behind bars after she violated terms of her probation.
Judge Paul White sentenced Crystal Rodriguez to two years in state jail and six years in prison on Friday.
Rodriguez was arrested in February after fleeing a halfway house where she lived as part of a 10-year probated sentence. The sentence was part of a plea deal after she was convicted in April 2017 on five felony charges.
Back in 2017, when Rodriguez agreed to a plea bargain deal on the charges, Angelina County District Attorney Joe Martin said it wasn’t clear how much responsibility Rodriguez had in the 2013 incident. Her boyfriend said they had been sleeping, and he woke up and decided to go to the store. The boyfriend told Rodriguez to watch the kids, Martin said.
The boyfriend said when he came back, he found the door ajar and the kids, 2-year-old Ayden Bentley and 20-month-old Amarie Rodriguez, floating face-down in the motel pool. Both children were taken to a Lufkin hospital and later airlifted by helicopter to a Houston hospital. Amarie died at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, according to hospital officials. Ayden survived.
Rodriguez denied that her boyfriend had awakened her up before he left, Martin said.
As for her most recent sentence, Martin said Rodriguez is eligible for parole and time cuts on both sentences, and could be out as early as 20 months. After she finishes her time, she is required to report to the court within four days to be evaluated for long-term care for drug use.
