Nacogdoches native to take part in MLB All-Star Futures Game

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches native and former Central Heights pitcher will be taking part of the MLB All-Star Futures Game.
Nineteen-year-old Grayson Rodriguez is in his first full season of professional baseball since being drafted straight out of high school in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft. He was picked up by the Delmarva Shorebirds, the single A minor league affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.
Rodriguez’s first half numbers of the season have been among the best in the South Atlantic League, earning him a spot in the MLB Futures game. Rodriguez is the only SAL player to be selected and will be up against some the best prospects in the minor league system.
According to a press release from the Delmarva Shorebirds, Rodriguez was recently named Baltimore’s No. 1 overall prospect and was named by the Orioles as their Minor League Pitcher of the Month for April.
The game will take place in Cleveland the same week as the MLB All-Star game.
