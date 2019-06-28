Scattered downpours in play this last weekend in June

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Today has bee a much drier day compared to recent days in the Piney Woods. While an isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible later today, our odds for getting wet is only at 20%.
As we transition into the weekend, a trough of low pressure will rotate through our part of the state, providing us with a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms on Saturday followed by a 40% chance of getting wet on Sunday. While you may not want to cancel your outdoor plans this weekend, you will certainly want to be mindful that rain and storms will be dotting our East Texas landscape, causing some disruption to your weekend plans.
After this upper trough scoots by to our west, Monday should be a mainly dry day before an influx of some deeper moisture brings back a 40% chance of scattered downpours to our region on Tuesday followed by a 60% chance of rain on Wednesday.
The better rain chances means temperatures will be below their normal values for this time of year. The days with the better rain chances means daytime highs may only climb into the middle 80′s.
The Fourth of July next Thursday looks to have a 30% chance of afternoon downpours in the forecast. Most of the activity looks to fizzle by the time the firework shows go off around the Piney Woods.
As we get towards the holiday weekend, high pressure will start to build overhead, shutting down rain chances and allowing some July warmth to return to our part of the state.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.